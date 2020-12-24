Hyderabad housewife held for sending rape, deaths threats to singer-actress

A 39-year-old Hyderabad-based housewife was arrested by Oshiwara Police in connection to issuing death and rape threats to veteran actress Salma Agha's daughter, Zara Khan. The accused housewife was booked earlier this month and was called for further enquiry, following which she allegedly confessed to the crime and claimed she was a 'messenger of God'. She has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

According to police, the Aurangzeb actress, Zara Khan, had received a number of threats, followed by abusive messages and comments from an unknown person on her Instagram handle between October 28 and November 3. Khan then approached Oshiwara Police and a case was registered against the unknown person, who was booked under relevant sections of the IPC and IT Act.

Police traced the IP address to Hyderabad-based 39-year-old housewife, Noorah Saravar, following which a team was dispatched there. Probe revealed that she had sent those threats from a fake Instagram profile, but it was then revealed that Saravar was allegedly mentally unstable and was asked to appear before Oshiwara police, which she did on Wednesday. During her enquiry, Saravar allegedly confessed that she was a 'messenger of God' and was acting on the messages sent by the higher power.

"The woman claims she is a messenger of God and had accordingly created fake profiles on Instagram under male identities, following which she sent the rape, death threats to a number of women, including Khan. Based on this confession, we arrested Saravar on Wednesday," said Dayanand Bangar, senior inspector of Oshiwara police station. She was produced in a local magistrate court and was remanded in police custody for two days, added Bangar.

Police are also investigating the matter into how many women were sent similar death and rape threats under the false identity of a man, to pretend that a man was issuing such threats. Further probe is underway and more such victims are yet to be identified.