'Hurts Just To See This': Anand Mahindra On Viral Video Of Individuals Dumping Garbage In Sea Near Gateway Of India |

Indian business tycoon Anand Mahindra recently expressed his anger over a viral video making rounds on the internet. While sharing his annoyance on social media, the industrialist blamed the careless civic attitude seen in the video. He was reacting to a video post on X (formerly Twitter) which showed a group of individuals dumping bags of garbage in the sea in broad daylight.

"It hurts just to see this. No amount of improvement in physical infrastructure can improve the city’s quality of life if the civic attitude isn’t transformed," said Anand Mahindra in his post. He also tagged BMC Commssioner Iqbal Chahal and the Mumbai Police in his post to bring their attention to the viral video.

It hurts just to see this. No amount of improvement in physical infrastructure can improve the city’s quality of life if the civic attitude isn’t transformed. @IqbalSinghChah2 @MumbaiPolice https://t.co/Efh0ssHQ3f — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) November 21, 2023

Viral Video Shows Garbage Dumped Into Sea

In the video surfaced on the internet, one can see a group of men dumping bags of garbage and flowers into the sea near the Gateway of India. They can be seen making rounds and getting more bags to dump in from a taxi parked nearby. All these was witnessed by onlookers without any interference from anyone. Surprisingly there was not even one policeman around, despite being a high profile area.

The Good Citizens of Mumbai



Early Morning at Gateway of India pic.twitter.com/FtlB296X28 — Ujwal Puri // ompsyram.eth 🦉 (@ompsyram) November 21, 2023

About BMC's Zero Garbage Mission 2030

BMC has declared the Zero Garbage Mission 2030. In this campaign, BMC has signed an MOU with Mahanagar Gas to generate gas from wet waste and use it for domestic or commercial purposes. BMC is installing a biogas mechanism with a capacity to generate one thousand metric tons of biogas. For this purpose, BMC needs to segregate one thousand metric tons of wet waste every day.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) will soon send its team of 450 workers, including engineers, to Indore to learn tricks and techniques for the disposal of solid waste that can be applied in Mumbai. Indore is considered the cleanest city in India with a highly effective system for disposing of solid waste generated in the city. Of the 450 team members, 425 will be workers, and 50 will be supervisors and engineers.