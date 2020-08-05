Humanity in times of crisis: Watchman saves 10 adorable puppies amid heavy rains in Thane

Kalyan: Amid incessant rains that lashed Mumbai and nearby areas, a housing society's watchman rescued around 10 puppies, stuck under a heap of grass, surrounded with water on Wednesday in Kalyan.
The city has been receiving continuous rainfall since last night leading to water-logging around the Kene complex (housing society), near Sahyadri Nagar in Kalyan (West). The puppies stuck in the isolated corner, located in the backside of society's compound, were not noticed until the watchman heard them whimpering.
"Due to continuous rainfall since Monday night, the waterlogging was noticed in around the society area. Hence, around the knee-deep water was collected outside the building premises. During early morning hours on Tuesday, I heard some crying sounds, following the same I found the group of 10 puppies struggling to get outside the heap of dry grass, surrounded with water," said Prakash Bam, 22, a watchman of Kene complex, Kalyan.
Prakash said that he was trying to trace the location of the puppies for two days after hearing the sound. But as the puppies were covered under a pile of grass, it was difficult to spot them. However, on Wednesday around 8 am, Prakash decided to take the risk and jumped into the knee-length water behind the society's compound to rescue the puppies.
"The puppies were rescued properly and have been placed safely inside the society premises, with the due permission of residents," added Prakash.
"We really appreciate his initiative as it was risky to step into the knee-length water, surrounded in the barren land covered with grass. We will be happy to keep the puppies in our society premises," said one of the residents from Kene complex.
