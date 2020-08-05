Humanity in times of crisis: Watchman saves 10 adorable puppies amid heavy rains in Thane

Prakash said that he was trying to trace the location of the puppies for two days after hearing the sound. But as the puppies were covered under a pile of grass, it was difficult to spot them. However, on Wednesday around 8 am, Prakash decided to take the risk and jumped into the knee-length water behind the society's compound to rescue the puppies.

"The puppies were rescued properly and have been placed safely inside the society premises, with the due permission of residents," added Prakash.

"We really appreciate his initiative as it was risky to step into the knee-length water, surrounded in the barren land covered with grass. We will be happy to keep the puppies in our society premises," said one of the residents from Kene complex.