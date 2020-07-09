Huge Electricity Bills: After Pune residents complain, MSEDCL resolves '98% grievances'

Pune: After thousands of residents in Pune complained of exorbitant electricity bills for the month of June, the Maharashtra State Electricity Development Corporation (MSEDCL) has taken cognisance and resolved 98 per cent of the grievances, claim the officials.

A total of 40,800 grievances were flung at the MSEDCL. All of them complained about a huge rise in electricity bills. Some were even in lakhs and crores which were later said to be computing errors, reported the Pune Mirror.

MSEDCL said that the bills were cumulatively sent for the months of April, May and June since no meter readings were taken by the employees in the period due to the lockdown enforced due to the coronavirus pandemic. An average bill for April and May was sent to the consumers, they said. However, many residents claim that they have paid the bill for the months of April and May.

Nishikant Raut, spokesperson of MSEDCL, said, “Ever since the lockdown was announced, it was not possible for us to take the meter readings and hence, an average bill was sent."

"If the customers had any issues with it, they were asked to click a photo of their meter and send it to us. Most issues have been solved by us and people have started paying the bills, too," he added.

"An amount of Rs 356.45 crore has been received. We are looking into the other complaints," he further said.