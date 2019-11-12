How coalition politics has dominated Maharashtra since 1995

It was also observed in the past that the chances of Congress-NCP victory increased when they took along smaller secular parties that normally eat into their share of votes. In 1998 Lok Sabha elections, Sharad Pawar (who was then in the Congress) had put together a coalition of Congress, Samajwadi Party, Janata Dal (S), PWP and four different factions of Republican Party of India. The coalition had won 38 out of 48 seats.

Sharad Pawar has been a significant personality in state and national politics. After his second parting from the Congress party in 1999, Sharad Pawar formed the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) but joined a Congress-led coalition to form the state government after the 1999 Assembly elections.

The Congress party enjoyed a nearly unchallenged dominance of the state political landscape, until 1995 when the coalition of Shiv Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured an overwhelming majority in the state, beginning a period of coalition governments. Shiv Sena was the larger party in the coalition. From 1999 until 2014, the NCP and INC formed one coalition while Shiv Sena and the BJP formed another for three successive elections, which the INC-NCP alliance won.