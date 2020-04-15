How can he gossip, spread rumours and create panic: Jitendra Ahwad slams Kirit Somaiya for his WhatsApp message

After Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad tested negative for coronavirus, he alleged that BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was spreading rumours on WhatsApp stating that Awhad's associates had tested positive and the Vartak Nagar police station in Thane had been declared as containment zone.

Awhad took to Twitter and said, "How can he gossip, spread rumours and create panic. This is a heinous crime."

"He should b booked and arrested. This tweet should b taken as a complain against," he added.

Well, Awhad shared a WhatsApp message by Kirit Somaiya in his tweet that reads, " Vartak Nagar police station of Thane is declared as corona containment zone and whole staff is qurantined as Minister Jitendra Awhad's 13 associates including 3 bordyguardsare found COVID19 positive."

The message further reads, "These bodyguards had kidnapped Anant Karmuse. Subsequently, they were arrested and kept in this police station."