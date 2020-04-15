How can he gossip, spread rumours and create panic: Jitendra Ahwad slams Kirit Somaiya for his WhatsApp message

After Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad tested negative for coronavirus, he alleged that BJP leader Kirit Somaiya was spreading rumours on WhatsApp stating that Awhad's associates had tested positive and the Vartak Nagar police station in Thane had been declared as containment zone.
Awhad took to Twitter and said, "How can he gossip, spread rumours and create panic. This is a heinous crime."
"He should b booked and arrested. This tweet should b taken as a complain against," he added.
Well, Awhad shared a WhatsApp message by Kirit Somaiya in his tweet that reads, " Vartak Nagar police station of Thane is declared as corona containment zone and whole staff is qurantined as Minister Jitendra Awhad's 13 associates including 3 bordyguardsare found COVID19 positive."
The message further reads, "These bodyguards had kidnapped Anant Karmuse. Subsequently, they were arrested and kept in this police station."
Earlier, Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Monday shared his coronavirus test report which declared him COVID-19 negative but he has been advised 14-day quarantine by the doctors.
Awhad was advised to go into quarantine after a policeman with whom Awhad had come into contact a few days ago tested positive for COVID-19. Also, a journalist, who had interviewed Awhad, tested positive yesterday.
Awhad shared a video message through which he informed the public about his test result. He also said that all the community kitchens and food distribution to the needy in his constituency Mumbra in Thane and Solapur district to which he is a Guardian Minister will continue as usual.
However, he said that he will not be personally observing these community kitchens and food distribution in Mumbra and Solapur as he will be in quarantine.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)