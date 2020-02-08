Homebuyers to take up pending project

Mumbai: In a major setback to a private developer of a housing project named Samaj Darsha located at Kandivali, the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) has allowed the aggrieved homebuyers to take up the pending building construction work.

A homebuyer named Ajit Jain speaking to the Free Press Journal said, "We will paste notice on the site to check if any other homebuyer also has invested in this project. We will contribute money and take up the pending building construction works. However, a discussion will be done with all affected homebuyers and based on that the further course of action will be planned."

Jain, a businessman by profession, lives in his father's house and as he has a big joint family. He decided to buy a separate flat just next to his current residence. He purchased a flat on tenth floor in the project in 2014. However the builder only managed to construct till seven stories. The remaining floors are yet to be build, he informed. Like Jain, there are other homebuyers too, who are struggling to get their homes ready.

Samaj Darshan construction work was started in 2014 and was expected to be get ready by 2019 December end. The MahaRERA in its order cited "According to the information available on MahaRERA website, the validity period of the said project has already lapsed. Further the respondent (builder) has not uploaded Form-4 and occupancy certificate on MahaRERA website. Therefore, prima facie, it shows that the project is still incomplete. ln this regard, the MahaRERA is of the view that the promoter of such project should apply to MahaRERA for extension of the project- lt should enable the formation of the association of allottees under section -11(4)(e) of the RERA, sharing the proiect related information with the allottees. The association of allottees can contemplate action under section 7 of the RERA to complete the proiect."

Advocate Avinash Pawar who represented the homebuyers believe such orders will establish fear among those developers who leave the project work in mid. He said, "Developers are of the thought that whenever they want they can take up the project but MahaRERA such orders will make them realise now they cannot do so. Such orders send a strong message." Jayant Mehta, builder of the Kandivali housing project 'Samaj Darshan', was unavailable for any comment, even after sending repeated messages.