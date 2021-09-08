Homage to Heritage: Holistic facelift for CSMT

Two elevated nodes covering the suburban section and long-distance trains, distributed entry/exit points and a Victorian architectural styled all-weather roof covering the length and breadth of the rail premises... These are the newly added features that are part of the holistic plan for what is deemed as paying ‘homage to heritage’ by redeveloping the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).

These changes, however, are plagued by inter-agency issues for which the Minister of State for Railways (MoSR) Raosaheb Patil Danve gave the authorities 45 days to resolve. On Tuesday, Danve not only visited CSMT but also held meetings with various stakeholders from the Indian Railways and government agencies from both the state government and Centre.

The government wants to transform the CSMT area into a ‘Railopolis’ to assist convergence of various modes of transportation. These include the shifting of Harbour line on P D’Mello Road, extending the Eastern Freeway and the construction of Wadala-CSMT Metro line-11. However, there are issues at various levels as multiple projects worth thousands of crores are proposed in and around CSMT.

As per the latest information, there will be two new elevated nodes or concourses coming up at CSMT. This will be on the north end of the railway station which will have vast space on top of rail lines covering all the platforms on the suburban section. There will be another node on top of platforms where long-distance trains arrive and depart.

The two nodes shall be interconnected with a foot over bridge. There is also a possibility of leasing out spaces for shops and refreshments on top of these concourses. As for the suburban node, there will be newer entrance points created on DN Road side on its north end towards Crawford Market. This will allow people going towards Masjid to take this elevated node rather than commuters coming to the south end of the station for getting in or out.

Also, as part of restoring the CSMT station to its original glory, there shall be all-weather roof with Victorian architecture style to gel with existing heritage buildings. Danve, on Tuesday, visited platform 18, where railway authorities explained the plans for the proposed redevelopment.

“I met officials from various agencies and departments and have asked them to sort out difficulties in CSMT redevelopment project in one-and-a-half months,” said Raosaheb Patil Danve, MoSR.

Published on: Wednesday, September 08, 2021, 12:26 AM IST