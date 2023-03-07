Holi 2023: Here's how Mumbaikars celebrated the festival of colours | Twitter

Mumbai: Holi, the festival of colours, is observed with much fan fare and variety of gulal [colours popularly used during the festive season]. People step out to celebrate the festival with their friends and family; it also involves eating a lot of delicious food as well.

Various organisers also host a range of Holi events that are a rager and many celebrities attend these galas.

Videos from Mumbaikars rejoicing and making merry have surfaced on the internet with some groups flocking to beaches in Mumbai to participated in the festivities. All the festivities unfolded and the rain could not dampen people's festive spirit.

A Twitter user shared videos of groups of people at Juhu beach, drenched and covered in myriad colours and posing for videos and photos all smiles. A couple young kids in the video could be seen carrying fancy water guns with them as well.

In another video from the beach, different people were seen celebrating the festival with their respective friend groups. One of the group could be seen cackling as they smeared gulaal and smeared colours at each other. Some even got the dhols [Indian percussion instrument] to groove to its tunes.

Some photos also showed people flocking to Marine Drive to celebrate the festival.

Holi celebration in Pune

A video of massive celebration from Maharashtra's Pune city was shared by news agency ANI wherein people can be seen grooving to the popular Holi song from a popular Bollywood film 'Rang Barse'.

The video seemed that of a Holi party where many had gathered in large numbers. The kids had water guns and sprayed each other with coloured water as they threw colours on each other.

