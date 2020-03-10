Holi 2020: Is March 10 a Dry Day in Mumbai?

The festival of Holi, also known as the festival of colours, will be celebrated across India on Tuesday, March 10. Holi, which signifies the victor of good over evil, celebrates the onset of spring after winter.
But many believe that March 10 is a dry day i.e, alcohol sale will be prohibited on the day. However, today will not be a dry day in Mumbai. Holika Dahan and Holi are not dry days as pubs and bars continue to serve liquor.
The Government of India has declared some specific days as dry days, in order to respect religious or patriotic sentiments of the public. On these days, all the liquor shops and bars are supposed to remain shut.
Holi is celebrated across India for centuries. The festival of colours marks the beginning of spring after a long winter, which is symbolic of the triumph of good over evil. For the same reason, it is also called the Festival of Spring.
What is a dry day?
Dry Day is a particular day when the sales of alcohol is not permitted. It can be due to a government holiday or in a particular state it can be due to a festival or important event.
