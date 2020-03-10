Holi 2020: Is March 10 a Dry Day in Mumbai?

The Government of India has declared some specific days as dry days, in order to respect religious or patriotic sentiments of the public. On these days, all the liquor shops and bars are supposed to remain shut.

Holi is celebrated across India for centuries. The festival of colours marks the beginning of spring after a long winter, which is symbolic of the triumph of good over evil. For the same reason, it is also called the Festival of Spring.

What is a dry day?

Dry Day is a particular day when the sales of alcohol is not permitted. It can be due to a government holiday or in a particular state it can be due to a festival or important event.