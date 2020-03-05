Holi 2020: Indian Railways to run four weekly special trains between Mumbai and Gorakhpur

The colourful festival of Holi can turn rather drab if you're alone or stuck at a location not of your choosing. With the festival around the corner, passengers are gearing up to travel and the Indian Railways is prepared.

The Railways intends to run four more weekly special trains between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai and Gorakhpur to clear the extra rush of passengers during Holi festival.

Similar to many other trains, these will have a combination of coaches. This includes one AC 2 Tier coach, three AC-3 Tier coaches, eight Sleeper class compartments, and eight General Second Class.

According to a Railways press release:

Train No. 02598 Special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 14.10 hrs on Saturday 7.3.2020 and 14.3.2020 and will arrive Gorakhpur at 20.00 hrs next day.

Train No. 02597 Special will leave Gorakhpur at 08.00 hrs on Friday 6.3.2020 and 13.3.2020 and will arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 12.20 hrs next day.

The trains will halt at Dadar, Kalyan , Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Hoshangabad, Bhopal, Vidhisha, Bina, Jhansi, URI, Kanpur Central, Lucknow (NR), Gonda, Basti and Khalilabad.

According to the Railways, bookings for Train 02598 open on Friday, that is 6.3.2020 at all PRS locations. It can also be booked via the IRCTC website.

General second class coaches will run as unreserved coaches and tickets can be booked through UTS as applicable to superfast mail/express trains.