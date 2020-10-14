History sheeter held from Thane for house break-ins

Vile Parle Police arrested a 31-year-old robber who broke into houses and decamped with their valuables. The accused, Atish Sakharkar, was wanted in five house break-ins, wherein he had stolen gold valued at ₹26.10 lakh and cash worth ₹19.56 lakh. Sakharkar was held on Tuesday and booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

According to police, Sakharkar was arrested from Thane district. He has over 43 criminal cases registered against him including theft, house break-in, rape and burglary. Police said that Sakharkar used a modus operandi of climbing on the building and cutting the grill to gain access into the homes of his victims. He has been booked for five house break ins at Vile Parle police station only.

"Sakharkar was caught on camera but his face was never visible due to a cap that he used to wear. Unable to see his face, it was very difficult to identify him and nab him. However, based on technical evidence and mobile tower pinging, we began our investigation and fanned out teams at Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai areas," said an official close to the probe.

Acting on the tip-off, a trap was laid and he was arrested from Thane. Police said that Sakharkar was involved in at least five house break-ins in Vile Parle in which he had stolen 82 tolas of gold worth ₹26.10 lakh and cash worth ₹19.56 lakh. He has been booked under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including theft, the official said.