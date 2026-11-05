'His Health Is Good,' Says Rohit Pawar As NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Undergoes Further Tests At Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital | VIDEO

'His Health Is Good,' Says Rohit Pawar As NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar Undergoes Further Tests At Mumbai's Breach Hospital | VIDEO | File Photo.

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Rohit Pawar on Thursday provided an update on party chief Sharad Pawar's health, reassuring that the veteran politician was doing well and undergoing routine medical examinations.

The 85-year-old leader was recently admitted to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic before being taken to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital for further medical tests on November 4.

Speaking to reporters, Rohit Pawar said the family had decided to seek additional medical examinations in Mumbai as a precautionary measure.

'His Health Is Good': Rohit Pawar

Speaking to reporters in Akola, the Karjat-Jamkhed MLA said that Sharad Pawar is in good health.

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He explained that Sharad Pawar undergoes routine medical examinations every four to five months and that his recent admission to Ruby Hall Clinic was part of this process.

“He was admitted to Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune for a routine check-up, which he needs to undergo every four to five months. Sometimes, there can be a risk of infection after travelling, so we took the necessary precautions and got him examined there,” Rohit Pawar said.

“This was the view of Supriya Tai and all our family members, which is why he has been kept there for further check-ups,” he added.

'Sharad Pawar Remains Concerned About Farmers' Welfare'

During the interaction, Rohit Pawar also spoke about Sharad Pawar's continued involvement in public affairs despite his age.

He said the veteran leader remained concerned about the welfare of farmers, particularly those affected by the ongoing agricultural crisis in Maharashtra. He further added that Sharad Pawar continues to focus on farmers' problems and efforts to secure relief for drought-affected communities.

Maharashtra Drought

Currently, the Maharashtra government has declared 305 talukas across the state drought-affected following below-average rainfall this year, reportedly due to the impact of El Niño.

Following the declaration, the state government also announced financial assistance and several relief measures to support farmers affected by the drought.

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