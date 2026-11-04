'They Want Positions & Ministerial Posts': Rohit Pawar After NCP Leaders Meet Amit Shah In Delhi, Alleges Bid To Sideline Sunetra And Parth Pawar | File Photo

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) leader Rohit Pawar has criticised senior leaders of the Ajit Pawar-led NCP faction over their meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi, alleging that the discussions were aimed at securing ministerial positions and gaining control of the party.

Pawar also alleged that leaders were attempting to sideline Sunetra Pawar and her sons, Parth and Jay Pawar, while creating differences within the family. His remarks came after six senior NCP leaders met Shah in the national capital on Monday.

'They Want Positions And Ministerial Posts': Rohit Pawar

Speaking to reporters, Rohit questioned the purpose of the meeting and alleged that the leaders were more interested in securing political positions than addressing issues affecting Maharashtra.

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“They want positions and ministerial posts. That is why they went there. What was discussed? If they had raised the issues farmers in Maharashtra are facing today or demanded a CBI probe into Ajit Dada's death, we would have understood,” Pawar said.

He questioned why the leaders had not prioritised farmers' concerns or raised the demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) inquiry into Ajit Pawar's death.

Rohit Pawar Alleges Attempt To Sideline Sunetra And Parth Pawar

“The discussion was solely about taking complete control of Ajit Dada's NCP faction into their own hands, keeping Parth and Sunetra aside, creating differences between the two brothers, Parth and Jay, and eventually handing over the entire party to the BJP,” he alleged.

The remarks followed a meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and six senior NCP leaders in Delhi on Monday. The ministers included Dhananjay Munde, Sunil Tatkare, Praful Patel, Hasan Mushrif, Chhagan Bhujbal and Dilip Walse Patil.

According to reports, the meeting took place amid discussions over the NCP's demand for the Finance Ministry portfolio to be returned to the party.

The absence of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar and MP Parth Pawar from the meeting subsequently led to speculation about differences within the party.

NCP Rejects Reports Of Internal Differences

Responding to the speculation, NCP national chief spokesperson Umesh Patil dismissed reports suggesting that the meeting reflected divisions within the party. Patil said the interaction with Shah had been planned in advance and was a formal meeting.

The party maintained that there were no internal differences arising from the delegation's meeting with the Union Home Minister.

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