Himesh Reshammiya Mumbai Concert: Check Best Routes To Reach MMRDA Ground By Train, Metro, Bus Or Car

Mumbai: Music lovers across Mumbai are gearing up for a dazzling weekend at the Myntra GlamStream Fest, featuring a live performance by Bollywood singer-composer Himesh Reshammiya. The event will take place at the MMRDA Grounds, Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) from November 16 to 17, 2025, promising an exciting mix of fashion, music, and entertainment under one roof.

If you are attending the upcoming concert by Himesh Reshammiya at the Myntra GlamStream Fest, being held at the MMRDA Ground in the Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC), here are some easy and practical ways to get there in Mumbai.

By local train

The nearest major railway station is Kurla Station on the Central line. From Kurla you can take a short auto or cab ride of about 7 to 10 minutes and reach the venue.

Another option is to disembark at Bandra Station on the Western line and then take a cab or auto for around 10 minutes into BKC.

By metro

Although a specific metro station right at the venue is still developing, the future metro corridors and current Line 3 are listed to service the area near the MMRDA Ground. Once you alight at the closest metro stop (for example near BKC), it is a short walk or an auto-ride to the ground.

By bus

Several bus routes serve BKC and the surrounding area. For example: Bus numbers 181, 303, 310, A-22 and A-310 connect major stations like Kurla and Bandra to the venue area. The walk from the nearest bus stop (Swavalamban Bhavan, BKC) to the ground is just 3–4 minutes.

By cab or self-drive

If you choose to travel by cab, auto or your own vehicle, allow extra time because BKC can be subject to heavy traffic especially on event days. From Kurla or Bandra the ride may take 10-20 minutes depending on traffic. From central Mumbai or far suburbs, the time may increase. Approximate fares for a standard city-cab from Kurla may start around rs. 300-rs. 400, and from Bandra around rs. 350- rs. 500 depending on time and surge pricing.

Tips for concert day

Plan to arrive at least 30 minutes early to avoid last-mile traffic.

If you’re using public transport, note that the walk from station or stop to the venue is manageable but might involve navigating crowds.

Parking at BKC is likely limited and costly, so public transport or ride-share may be preferable.

Keep your ticket, ID and any safety instructions ready as event venues often check for compliance.

