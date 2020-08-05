Highest single-day recovery in state, dip in number of cases

Mumbai: Maharashtra saw the highest single-day recovery from the coronavirus infection on Tuesday.

Total of 12,326 patients were discharged from hospitals in Maharashtra, taking the count of total recovered patients to 2,99,536 until now. It is the highest single-day discharge, while the previous highest was 10,725 which was on August 1. Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Tuesday breached the 16,000-mark in confirmed Covid-19 deaths with 300 new fatalities taking the state’s tally to 16,142.

However, there has been a decrease in the number of Covid cases on Tuesday, with 7,730 new infections being reported taking the total count to 4,57,956 till now. The number of active cases also reduced to 1,42,151 in the last 24 hours from 1,47,018 which was just a day before.

Of the 300 deaths, 118 were from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), followed by 61 in Pune, 48 in Kolhapur, 28 in Nashik, 18 in Nagpur, 11 each in Aurangabad and Latur and five in Akola.

Mumbai also recorded less than 1,000 cases for the second consecutive day, with 709 new cases and 56 deaths, raising its caseload to 1,18,130, with 6,546 deaths so far. Meanwhile, the doubling rate of cases has now increased to 80 days, while the weekly growth rate has reduced to 0.89 per cent.

Dr Daksha Shah, BMC’s deputy executive health officer, said cases have plateaued. “We have increased the number of tests significantly but daily additions seem stable,” she said. Mumbai’s case growth rate has dropped to less than 1% (0.87%). The number of recovered patients in the city has crossed 90,000, marking a recovery rate of 77%.

So far, a total of 23.52 lakh tests have been conducted in the state, of which nearly 20 per cent were positive. There are 9.44 lakh people in home quarantine and over 43,906 in institutional quarantine.