Here's what Sena leader Sanjay Raut had to say about Javed Akhtar's 26/11 remarks

Mumbai: Javed Akhtar, undoubtedly, is a reverred lyricist and poet. The five-time National Award winner is now garnering praises from the very people who criticised him earlier including politicians.

Joining the bandwagon, Shiv Sena [UBT] MP Sanjay Raut on Thursday lavished praises on Akhtar for his 'kick-ass performance' in Pakistan recently.

Raut said that to make a statement like Akhtar, one needs 'guts' and he deserves appreciation from all political leaders and parties alike.

"He [Javed Akhtar] showed them their place in their own land. What he did needs courage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Home Minister Amit Shah had made tall claims after the surgical strike (September 2016) as if Pakistan was wiped off the world map. They should commend Akhtar for his statements," Raut told media.

What did Javed Akhtar say?

Javed Akhtar was in Pakistan recently attending two-day Faiz Festival in Lahore. During a question-and-answer session, he was posed a quer on how can they [Pakistanis] change India's perception of the country.

The 78-year-old urged that for cooperation between the two countries. He also said, "But we in Mumbai have seen the attacks (of 26/11). Those attackers didn't come from Norway or they didn't land from Egypt... They are still roaming freely in your country."

He also made remarks on the communication blockade between the two countries.

