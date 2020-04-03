Here's how Maharashtra prevented a Nizamuddin-like situation by cancelling a religious event that would see 50,000 people gathering in Vasai

The outfit, Shamim Education and Welfare Society, had formally sought permission from the department for organising a programme, Tablighi Ijtema, near Diwanman village in Vasai West on March 14 and March 15.

The society, while seeking permission, had conveyed to the department that around 50,000 devotees would attend the event in which the Quran was to be recited besides offering of namaz.

According to Deshmukh, permission was given on Feb 5, 2020 but as the number of COVID-19 people started testing positive, the home ministry swing into action and told the organisers to cancel the event on March 6, Deshmukh said.

Sources in the police department said the decision to cancel the permission was taken by Niket Kaushik, Inspector General of Police, Konkan Range along with Palghar superintendent of police Gaurav Singh on March 6.