Hema Upadhyay - Haresh Bhambani murder case: Vehicle used to dispose bodies to be produced before court

A Dindoshi sessions court conducting artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Haresh Bhambani’s double murder case, has directed that a tempo that was used to allegedly dispose their bodies be produced in the court premises for identification.

The court noted that there were no photographs of the vehicle on record and issued notice to the owner of the Matador tempo as well as another car to present the vehicles in the court premises for identification by a panch witness.

On Tuesday, before Additional Sessions Judge SS Oza a panch witness deposed. Special Public Prosecutor Vaibhav Bagade said the panch was connected to the recovery of the tempo and another care - a Honda City of deceased Bhambani, which was driven off and abandoned post the crime as per the prosecution case.

The crime came to light when on December 12, 2015, a scrap dealer had alerted the police towards two khakhi-coloured cardboard boxes floating in a nullah. These boxes contained two bodies, later identified as that of artist Hema Upadhyay and her lawyer Harish Bhambhani. their hands were tied behind their backs and their mouths and eyes taped shut. Hema Upadhyay’s estranged husband artist Chintan Upadhyay was arrested in connection with the case. Another five accused are also facing trial, one of them is at large.