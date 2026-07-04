Heavy Rainfall Triggers Landslide On Lonavala–Rajmachi Route; Rescue Efforts, Road Clearance Underway - VIDEO

Heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats triggered a landslide at Rajmachi Fort. |

Pune: Heavy rainfall in the Western Ghats triggered a landslide on Saturday, washing away nearly 100 feet of the road and severing the direct road connection between Lonavala and Rajmachi.

The landslide buried around 100 to 125 feet of the road under rocks, mud and debris, making the route inaccessible.

Tourists stranded after landslide

According to Lokmat, the incident occurred between 12.35 pm and 1 pm. As a result, nearly 30 to 35 cars and two-wheelers were stranded on the route.

Several tourists visiting Rajmachi Fort and Kataldhar Waterfall were also stranded due to the landslide. However, some tourists travelling on foot managed to return safely to Lonavala. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Rescue and restoration underway

Following the landslide, Della Resorts stepped in to assist with the rescue and restoration efforts. Road clearance work using JCB machines and workers has begun. However, owing to the scale of the landslide, authorities believe it may take one to two days to fully restore the road.

After receiving information about the incident, Lonavala Police Inspector Sachin Patil and the Kamshet Police Inspector visited the site to assess the situation.

Local villagers also played a crucial role by helping stranded tourists reach safer locations, sharing important information and coordinating with the rescue teams.

Read Also Landslide Forces Closure Of Raigad Fort Stairway Until June 25, Emergency Clearance Work Underway

Safety concerns resurface

The incident has once again raised concerns over the safety of the Rajmachi road during the monsoon. However, local residents have repeatedly demanded for the permanent strengthening and safety measures for the route. The approximately 16-kilometre road connecting Lonavala to Rajmachi is considered highly vulnerable to landslides during the rainy season, and villagers have urged the administration to implement long-term solutions.

With landslides and flooding becoming increasingly frequent during the monsoon, concerns continue to grow over the safety of tourists and commuters travelling through the Western Ghats in monsoon season.

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