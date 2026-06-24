Landslide Forces Closure Of Raigad Fort Stairway Until June 25, Emergency Clearance Work Underway |

Navi Mumbai: The stairway route leading to the historic Raigad Fort has been closed until June 25 after a landslide sent large rocks crashing onto the pathway, prompting authorities to undertake emergency clearance work. The decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of devotees, tourists and trekkers visiting the fort.

Restoration Efforts

According to information received from the Mahad Tehsil Office, large boulders fell on the stretch between Mahadarwaja and Madar Morcha on the fort's stairway route, rendering it unsafe for pedestrian movement. As a result, the route has been temporarily closed to visitors.

The Public Works Department and the Raigad Development Authority have launched a debris-removal operation and are working to restore the route at the earliest. Officials said the pathway will be reopened only after it is declared safe for public use.

Event Concerns

"Large rocks have fallen on the stairway route following a landslide. Keeping public safety as our top priority, the route will remain closed on June 24 and 25. Clearance work is underway, and visitors are advised to follow official instructions and use alternative arrangements, including the ropeway service, wherever available," the Raigad administration said.

The closure comes just days before the 353rd Shivrajyabhishek (Coronation) anniversary celebrations of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, scheduled to be observed at Raigad Fort on June 27 as per the traditional calendar. With thousands of devotees expected to visit the fort for the event, local residents and Shivaji followers have urged authorities to complete the restoration work promptly and ensure all necessary safety measures are in place.

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