Going To Mahabaleshwar From Mumbai Via Ambenali Ghat? Poladpur Tehsildar Urges Motorists To Exercise Extreme Caution Amid Recent Landslide Incidents |

Mumbai: Motorists travelling from Mumbai to Mahabaleshwar via the scenic but dangerous Ambenali Ghat have been advised to exercise extreme caution after multiple landslides were reported along the route amid heavy monsoon rains in Maharashtra.

Speaking to IANS on Thursday, Poladpur Tehsildar Kapil Ghorpade warned that the ghat stretch between Poladpur and Mahabaleshwar remains highly vulnerable during the monsoon season due to frequent landslides and falling debris.

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“The ghat section from Poladpur to Mahabaleshwar is extremely risky and prone to landslides. Travellers should avoid unnecessary travel through Ambenali Ghat or exercise extreme caution while using the route,” Ghorpade said.

He further stated that the Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation (MSIDC), which handles work on the route, has stationed rescue machinery and equipment in the area to respond quickly in case of emergencies or accidents caused by landslides.

Authorities have also appealed to commuters and local residents to immediately report any signs of cracks, loose soil or possible landslide risks along the ghat section to help prevent major mishaps.

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Massive Landslide Disrupts Traffic In Ambenali Ghat

The fresh warning comes just days after a massive landslide struck the Mahabaleshwar-Poladpur road in Ambenali Ghat on Wednesday, forcing authorities to temporarily shut traffic movement from both sides of the route.

Large rocks and mud had collapsed onto the road, leading to long queues of stranded vehicles as officials halted movement for safety reasons. Soon after the incident, teams from the Public Works Department (PWD), revenue department, police and disaster response units rushed to the spot and launched clearance operations using JCB machines and heavy equipment.

Officials said efforts were carried out on a war footing to remove debris and restore connectivity as quickly as possible. However, authorities cautioned that traffic restrictions may continue depending on weather conditions and the stability of the affected hillside.

The administration urged tourists and motorists to avoid travelling through Ambenali Ghat until conditions improve and instead use alternative routes wherever possible. Citizens have also been asked not to believe rumours and rely only on official updates issued by authorities regarding road status and safety advisories.

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