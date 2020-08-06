Heavy rainfall leads to wall collapse, tree falls and damaged vehicles in Thane

Thane: Heavy showers were witnessed on the second consecutive day in Thane during the wee hours on Wednesday. With continuous rainfall overnight, the city witnessed a series of unfortunate events. From waterlogging to the uprooting of trees to vehicle damages to a compound wall collapse - Thane seems to have gone through a tough time as rain battered several parts of the city.

A major part of a balcony collapse was also reported on Wednesday. However, no casualty or injuries were reported in any of these incidents.

"The compound wall was around 8 feet in Shree Ram hospital collapsed on house located nearby. However, no one was injured in this incident. The incident took place at Ovala area, Ghodbunder road in Thane, during late morning hours, on Wednesday," informed RDMC (Regional Disaster Management cell) Thane.

Just a few hours before this incident, a similar incident of compound wall collapse was reported near the Upavan area of Thane. "About 90 feet compound wall of Jalasa society collapsed on three vehicles, parked aside," added RDMC official.

Besides, a major part of the balcony collapsed during afternoon hours on Wednesday. The incident took place at Ratnabai compound near D' Souza wadi in Thane.

"The major part of the gallery of ground plus one house, located in Chawl, at Ratnabai compound came down collapsing. As of now, no injury is reported, the RDMC team has been deployed to rescue the locals and residents. “The rescue operation is still on," informed RDMC official.

Since morning hours, over 15 tree falls have been reported. In one of these incidents total of 8 twowheelers parked in Ritu estate, near Ghodbunder, Thane, was severely damaged due to the tree fall. While waterlogging in different locations near Ghodbunder was noticed affecting the traffic flow on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, Thane city has recorded 144.24 mm (till 8:30 am) while the total rainfall of 1854.70 mm is received to date in Thane. Last year, the city has recorded a total of 2775.64 mm of rainfall, during the same time period.