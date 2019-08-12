Heavy rain likely in flood-hit Kolhapur and Satara today: IMD

Mumbai: The Met department has predicted heavy rains on Monday at isolated places in Pune, Kolhapur and Satara districts of Maharashtra, which are affected by severe floods.

According to the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), intensity of showers will reduce further on Tuesday, which will help in carrying out rescue operations. Similar forecast is also issued for coastal Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg districts which have been receiving excess showers for the last seven days. "Rest of Maharashtra would receive very light to light rains during the rest of the week," the IMD said.