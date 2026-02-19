 'Heart Full Of Gratitude...': Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis' Wife Amruta Bids Farewell To Axis Bank After 23-Year Journey
Amruta Fadnavis, wife of Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis, has stepped down as Senior Vice President at Axis Bank after 23 years. She shared a heartfelt note, thanking colleagues and MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry, and said she leaves with gratitude, lessons and lifelong friendships.

Karishma Pranav BhavsarUpdated: Thursday, February 19, 2026, 05:53 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife, Amruta, has stepped down from her role as Senior Vice President at Axis Bank, marking the end of a 23-year-long professional journey with the private sector lender.

Taking to her social media, Amruta Fadnavis said that she joined the bank as a young Management Trainee and steadily rose through the ranks to become Senior Vice President. While announcing her departure, she also expressed gratitude for the opportunities and mentorship she received throughout her tenure and called Axis Bank her “family, teacher, and second home.”

She added, "Grateful to my colleagues and leaders, especially MD & CEO Amitabh Chaudhry, for all the support. As this beautiful chapter closes, I carry lifelong lessons and friendships. Thank you, Axis Bank"

