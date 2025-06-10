'He Was on Duty, Protecting Commuters': Thane GRP Constable Vicky Mukhyadal Dies In Mumbra Train Tragedy, Leaving Behind A Young Son

Thane GRP Constable Vicky Mukhyadal |

In a heartbreaking loss for the Thane Government Railway Police (GRP), Constable Vicky Mukhyadal, 34, a dedicated officer known for his exceptional crime detection skills, was among the victims who died in the tragic train accident on Monday morning near Mumbra.

A resident of Kalyan, Mukhyadal was on his way to duty when the incident occurred. He succumbed to injuries sustained after falling from a crowded Kasara-CSMT fast local train during peak rush hour.

According to the GRP, Mukhyadal joined the Government Railway Police in 2018 and was transferred from the Kalyan Railway Police to the Thane unit about a year ago. Originally from Buldhana, he had been serving in the Mumbai region for several years. He is survived by his wife, a homemaker, and their three-year-old son. His elderly parents continue to reside in Buldhana.

Describing Mukhyadal as a sharp and diligent officer, ACP Shirsat said, “He was an asset to our department—sincere, committed, and known for his keen investigative skills. His loss is deeply felt by the entire force.”

"Arrangements are being made to hand over his body to the family. The department has also extended its support to the grieving family during this difficult time," Shirsat further added.

According to the GRP Thane, Vicky was on night duty and was assigned to patrol the local train. He boarded the CSMT-Karjat train in Thane and met with an accident in Mumbra in the morning. The GRP stated that there were two local trains: one from CSMT to Karjat and the other from Kasara to CSMT.During the preliminary investigation by the GRP, it was revealed that the incident occurred due to the bags of passengers from both trains.

Archana Dusane, senior police inspector from GRP Thane, told FPJ that Vicky was assigned to regular patrolling duty during peak hours to prevent offenses and was traveling on the down train to Karjat.Akash Ghadke, a police constable posted at the Marol police station and a friend of the deceased Vicky, stated that he had wished him a happy birthday on the phone, which was on June 5th. They had discussed alternate police duty days and other matters. He mentioned meeting Vicky during a procession in Buldhana. "I left for duty, and as soon as I reached Kalwa railway station, one of my friends alerted me about Vicky's accident, after which I immediately rushed to the hospital," he said.

The investigating officer informed Vicky’s family members about the incident. Vicky succumbed to serious injuries to his head and body. He was kept in the ICU, where medical procedures were carried out at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital in Kalwa.