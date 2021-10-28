'Haven't received bail order copy of Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant yet': Arthur Road Jail superintendent

Even after the Bombay High court on Thursday granted bail to Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant, both will have to likely stay one or two more days at Arthur road Jail, where he is lodged in connection with a cruise ship drug bust case.

The Maharashtra prison authorities claim they will only release Aryan Khan and Arbaaz Merchant after they receive the bail order copy from the court.

"As per jail manual and jail procedure, the order copy of the bail is dropped in the bail box outside the jail. The last deadline to drop the order copy in the bail box is 5:30pm. Till Thursday evening we haven't received any order copy. As soon as we receive it either on Friday or after it. We will release him as follows the jail procedure," said NB. Vayachal, Superintendent of Arthur Road Jail.

Sources from the prison said the bail box is open around four times in a day. Starting from 7:30am then twice in afternoon and evening and last at 5:30pm. "The copies are removed and as per the order the inmate is released. Anything put up in the box after 5:30pm is seen the next morning, when the box is unlocked by the prison officials," said an official from Maharashtra prison.

Sources from the jail claim that Aryan, who was first lodged in the jail on October 8, was earlier kept in the quarantine barrack i.e on the first floor of Circle Number 1 in the jail. After the quarantine period ended, he was shifted to general barracks following the safety measures

Sources further added Aryan Khan who has been reading books to spend time. He got the news of the bail through the newschannel he was watching on the television in the barrack.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 10:23 PM IST