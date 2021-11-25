Have full faith in court: Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh after appearing before Mumbai crime branch in extortion case

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh after appearing before the crime branch in Mumbai in connection with an extortion case registered against him on Thursday said that he will be cooperating in the investigation.

After appearing before the crime branch, the ex-Mumbai Police commisioner while talking to the media said that he has joined the investigation as per the order of the Supreme Court.

"I am cooperating in the investigation and I have full faith in the court," Singh added.

Singh who has been declared 'absconding' by a Mumbai court, had arrived at Crime Branch unit 11 office in Kandivali to join the investigation of the Goregaon extortion case.

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh on Monday told the Supreme Court that he is very much in the country and is not absconding. The top court granted him interim protection from arrest and directed him to join the investigation.

Six cases of corruption and extortion were filed against Singh after he wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray levelling corruption and misconduct against the then Home Minister and senior NCP leader Anil Deshmukh.

Singh, a 1988-batch IPS officer, was removed from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner on March 17 and was made the General Commander of Maharashtra State Home Guard after he levelled allegations against Deshmukh.

