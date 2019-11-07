Hair-raising tale: Mumbai hairstylist fired after complaining of molestation at Marathi TV show sets

When the woman was packing her bag the accused came from behind and forcibly hugged her. "He then pressed my chest. I pushed him away and shouted for help,” the woman said, in her complaint.

After she shouted people on the sets heard her scream and came to the room. People took the accused away and said that Sahu would be fired, but next day she was told that she was fired and no action was taken against the accused.

“I have been working for the production house for the past four months. In the past too, Sahu had misbehaved with me and I had reported him. On November 2, he molested me again and I raised my voice against him. I just wanted the production house to take action. They assured me they would fire him. Instead, they fired me and he is still working for them,” the complainant told the Hindustan Times. The woman then approached the police and registered a complaint.