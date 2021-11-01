'Hai Taiyar Hum': Nawab Malik challenges Devendra Fadnavis after latter warns about exposing his underworld links

Minutes after the former chief minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis threatened that he will soon expose the alleged links between Nawab Malik and the underworld, the minister has retorted and said that he is ready for the same.

Taking to Twitter, Malik wrote in Hindi, "Hai Taiyar Hum".

है तैयार हम @Dev_Fadnavis — Nawab Malik نواب ملک नवाब मलिक (@nawabmalikncp) November 1, 2021

What is happening between Malik and Fadnavis?

Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis on Monday refuted allegations levelled by NCP's Nawab Malik and said that those who are connected with the underworld and drugs should not level charges against him.

"Those who have relations with the Underworld should not speak about me. I will present evidence of Nawab Malik's relations with the Underworld. I am waiting for Diwali to pass," said Fadnavis, while speaking to the media.

He also said that Malik is targeting Sameer Wankhede due to personal reasons and it is not necessary to reply to him every now and then. "I will consider filing criminal defamation against Malik," he added.

What had Malik said?

Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik on Monday posted a photo of alleged drug peddler Jaideep Rana with Amruta Fadnavis and said that he has links with former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The minister also claimed that Fadnavis is behind the transfer of Sameer Wankhede to the NCB.

Malik has levelled some serious allegations against former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis by posting photos of the former CM and his wife with alleged drug peddler Jaipdeep Rana.

He also alleged that a person named Neeraj Gunde who is allegedly linked with Fadnavis used to visit the NCB office often.

"One Jaydeep Rana currently in jail in connection with a drug trafficking case has relations with former CM Devendra Fadnavis. He was financial head of famous River song by former CM's wife Amrita Fadnavis: Drugs business in the state grew under his tenure," Malik said.

"This is a matter relating to the illegal drugs business in Maharashtra. I demand CBI or judicial enquiry in this issue," Malik added.

Malik also said that is Fadnavis is hatching a plot to defame opponents and supervising appointments of officers in probe agencies to gain publicity and harass opponents. He also said that Fadnavis is the mastermind behind the drug business in the state.

Published on: Monday, November 01, 2021, 11:15 AM IST