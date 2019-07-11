H1N1, dengue cases see alarming rise

<p><strong>Mumbai:</strong> Monsoon brings with it a plethora of diseases such as H1N1, dengue, malaria, typhoid, flu, viral, and hepatitis, which can be life-threatening. Zen Multispecialty Hospital witnessed 16 swine flu, 10 dengue, 2 malaria, 4 typhoid, and 2 patients from June whereas and SRV Mamata Hospital, Dombivli, reported 2 dengue, 2 malaria, and 1 swine flu. The numbers are alarming.</p><p>Hence, experts say preventive measures like avoiding stagnant water which is the perfect breeding grounds for mosquitoes. Monsoon is pleasing and prvide a much-needed relief from the scorching heat. But, it can also put you at the risk of diseases typhoid, Leptospirosis, and hepatitis. Experts say the patients must follow the doctors’ advise.</p>.<p><strong>For all the live updates, latest news, views on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">Cricket World Cup 2019</a>, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019</a>. Follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/world-cup-2019">World Cup 2019</a></strong></p>