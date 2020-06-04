Gusty winds uproot trees, damage car in Bhayandar

Although people residing in the coastal areas of Uttan near Bhayandar heaved a sigh of relief after the Thane district had a close shave from the strike of severe cyclonic storm- Nisarg, the squally winds left more than a dozen trees uprooted in the twin-city on Wednesday.

“Our teams attended to 13 tree fall cases that were reported from various parts of the city. Fortunately, nobody was injured. However a parked car in the Navghar area of Bhayandar (east) was severely damaged in one of the tree collapses. No other cyclone-related incident was reported,” said chief fire officer, Prakash Borade.

In response to Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) warnings, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team accompanied by personnel from the coast guard unit, fire-brigade, police and revenue department had been stationed at various locations across the coastal belt.

For the past two days, district collector- Rajesh Narvekar, civic chief- Chandrakant Dange and Thane (rural) SP- Dr. Shivaji Rathod had been personally monitoring the rescue, relief and disaster management arrangements which were being put in place to counter any kind of eventuality arising due to cyclonic storm.

“Given the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, due precautions were also taken while preparing for the relief work. Fortunately, the crisis has been averted.” said, MBMC chief-Chandrakant Dange. The sky remained overcast as dark clouds blanketed the twin-city amid spells of rain in the twin-city. Fear had gripped the coastal villages, due to the looming crisis, as several people were moved to safer places as a precautionary measure.