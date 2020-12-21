Guidelines in Mumbai for Christmas 2020 mass and New Year 2021 celebration

After a year full of turbulence, Christmas seems to be that first ray of light.
As Mumbaikars have commenced cleaning their homes, decorating the tree, and prepping sweets, the Archbishop of Mumbai, Oswald Cardinal Gracias stated that churches won't hold open-air masses and the number of participants entering the Church premises will be monitored.
According to reports, the Cardinal said in a statement that there might be more than one midnight mass celebrated inside the church, including more morning masses, to encourage parishioners' attendance. This excludes senior citizens and children.
For churches that plan to conduct mass on Christmas Eve, have been directed to do so by 8 pm, given that section 144 is still operative in the city.
Each mass can accommodate only 200 people.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is likely to reveal guidelines for Christmas and New Year on Monday.
Since there could be restrictions on New Year’s Eve, the Cardinal instructed churches to conduct masses by 7 pm.
Most of the parishes will be streaming online masses as usual.
Meanwhile, there are reports that the BMC has decided not to relax its 11:30 pm deadline on restaurants, hotels, and bars on New Year’s Eve.
Further details awaited.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)