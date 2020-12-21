Guidelines in Mumbai for Christmas 2020 mass and New Year 2021 celebration

After a year full of turbulence, Christmas seems to be that first ray of light.

As Mumbaikars have commenced cleaning their homes, decorating the tree, and prepping sweets, the Archbishop of Mumbai, Oswald Cardinal Gracias stated that churches won't hold open-air masses and the number of participants entering the Church premises will be monitored.

According to reports, the Cardinal said in a statement that there might be more than one midnight mass celebrated inside the church, including more morning masses, to encourage parishioners' attendance. This excludes senior citizens and children.