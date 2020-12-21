Christmas Special 2020: Best Christmas songs you need to have on your playlist

Whether you're trying to move your grumpy mood on your drive to the office, on the hunt for a sing-along soundtrack while you adorn the halls with all your favorite holiday decorating ideas, or baking holiday recipes for your Christmas party, you will want all the best Christmas songs playing in the background to get you into the spirit of the holidays.
Whether you prefer original versions of Christmas songs or pop renditions of timeless classics, there's something for everyone on this list.
1."All I Want for Christmas Is You" by Mariah Carey
This song is the highest selling holiday digital song of all time with 3.6 million downloads purchased, according to Billboard.
2."Last Christmas" by George Michael
George Michael gave the world many gifts. One that keeps on giving is “Last Christmas,” the 1984 holiday classic by Wham!, Michael's pop duo with Andrew Ridgeley. “Last Christmas” is such a uniquely beloved song that it inspired a 2019 film of the same name.
3."Wonderful Christmas Time" by Paul McCartney
The holiday jingle originally appeared on Wings' final album Back to the Egg in 1979 and the deluxe reissue of his solo album McCartney II. He goes caroling with his former band at a Christmas party in the official music video.
4."Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" by Bruce Springsteen
They call Bruce Springsteen "The Boss" for a reason—and this version of "Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town" makes it easy to understand why.
5."Believe" by Josh Groban
This song was written for the movie The Polar Express and has quickly become a Christmas favorite.
6."Christmas Wrapping" by The Spice Girls
Is a B-side to the Goodbye single. Based off Chris Butler's 1981 song originally sung by the Waitresses, lyrics have been altered to represent the Spice Girls' lives through-out the 1998 calendar year.
7."Jingle Bell Rock" by Bobby Helms
This is considered the first mainstream rock 'n' roll Christmas song. Helms was a new, relatively successful Country artist with two #1 country hits in 1957, "Fraulein" and "My Special Angel," both of which were crossover hits that made it into the pop Top 40.
8."Blue Christmas" by Elvis Presley
Elvis Presley's recording of this song is the most well-known version, but rumor has it that he didn't even want to sing it in the first place, according to an interview with late singer Millie Kirkham.
9."Merry Christmas, Happy Holidays" by Backstreet Boys
The only single from their holiday album Home for Christmas, we dare you not to bop your head along to this catchy, upbeat Christmas tune from everyone's favorite '90s boy band (sorry, Backstreet Boys).
10."It Must Be Santa" by Bob Dylan
Bob Dylan seems like a strange fit for a Christmas album, but his Christmas in the Heart features this jaunty, accordion-filled tune that no one can resist.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)