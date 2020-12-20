Christmas 2020: Spreading festive cheer amid coronavirus pandemic

It’s been a bummer of a year, so what better time than now to spread some positivity and festive cheer? As we get over to the last leg of 2020 — pegged as a year that’s been peppered with trials and tribulations — a volley of enterprising adults are getting in the Christmas (the last festival of the year) spirit using a variety of means at their disposal.

For the outdoorsy kind that have grown sick of staying cooped up indoors; ANSWER aka DJ Arjun Nair and Nishanth Naidu have something to brighten up the virus-induced lull. Speaking of the same, Arjun says, “Quite like most event organisers, club owners and artistes, we are working tirelessly to find safe and controlled ways to bring entertainment and live events back to our audiences — especially during this festive season. Many of our events have moved online thereby bringing entertainment to people at the comfort of their homes. Live streams, special sets at exotic locations, Zoom parties are some of the plans that we have in store for our loyalists. Keep an eye out for us on social media!”

As things trudge towards normalcy, fine-dining spaces are doing their bit to help people raise a roast to 2021 with positivity — despite how hard it feels, as of now. “We introduced the Gourmet Couch (signature home delivery and takeaway menu from its iconic cuisine brands) that enables unique dining experiences at home. The idea behind the concept was simple: While big fat home celebrations might not seem too viable given the COVID-19 scare, the Gourmet Couch is designed for joyous moments filled with delightful selections, featuring signature menus that celebrate the spirit of special events or simply loved ones coming together. So, what better time than now to gift your loved one a feast?” concludes Anil Chadha, COO, ITC Hotels.