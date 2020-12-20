Christmas 2020: Spreading festive cheer amid coronavirus pandemic

It’s been a bummer of a year, so what better time than now to spread some positivity and festive cheer? As we get over to the last leg of 2020 — pegged as a year that’s been peppered with trials and tribulations — a volley of enterprising adults are getting in the Christmas (the last festival of the year) spirit using a variety of means at their disposal.
For the outdoorsy kind that have grown sick of staying cooped up indoors; ANSWER aka DJ Arjun Nair and Nishanth Naidu have something to brighten up the virus-induced lull. Speaking of the same, Arjun says, “Quite like most event organisers, club owners and artistes, we are working tirelessly to find safe and controlled ways to bring entertainment and live events back to our audiences — especially during this festive season. Many of our events have moved online thereby bringing entertainment to people at the comfort of their homes. Live streams, special sets at exotic locations, Zoom parties are some of the plans that we have in store for our loyalists. Keep an eye out for us on social media!”
As things trudge towards normalcy, fine-dining spaces are doing their bit to help people raise a roast to 2021 with positivity — despite how hard it feels, as of now. “We introduced the Gourmet Couch (signature home delivery and takeaway menu from its iconic cuisine brands) that enables unique dining experiences at home. The idea behind the concept was simple: While big fat home celebrations might not seem too viable given the COVID-19 scare, the Gourmet Couch is designed for joyous moments filled with delightful selections, featuring signature menus that celebrate the spirit of special events or simply loved ones coming together. So, what better time than now to gift your loved one a feast?” concludes Anil Chadha, COO, ITC Hotels.
While parties and fine-dining might be the way for some to get into the Christmas mood, Sheelaa Bajaj, a popular numerologist and tarot card reader has a different plan in mind to get people look at the year end in a positive light. “I will be conducting fun stress management workshops in the coming weeks to help people tweak their perspective as they wade through whatever is left of 2020,” she says. “This year has been transformational for me as I founded a tarot and healing start-up — to help people find happiness and a reason to cheer from within. The year brought me closer to people from various walks of life, who I believe I could reach out to many as a teacher and healer through various platforms and entertaining podcasts. The biggest takeaway from it all was the fact that I was able to teach people to look within for positivity, through online sessions. We had the largest group healings on special days with over 850 people participating in fifth dimensional healing, which sent out a powerful message — it’s always the right time to spread hope and cheer,” she avers.
For Atul Khekade, a writer and entrepreneur, the lockdown phase was just perfect to pen down survival hacks to help people get going. And, that is exactly why he authored ‘Me Ki Gai’, a lucid read that focuses on people making the best out of wherever life lands them. “Since I’ve done counselling in the past, I realised the best way to spread positivity would be to put down pearls of wisdom that actually make a great deal of sense. Post-release, I managed to amass positive reviews from readers, who came to me with questions. This festive season, I look forward to interacting with youngsters or just about anyone who'd want guidance on select subjects, as this year has made me realize how important it is for people to be empathetic and lend a listening ear. It’s the best way to spread everlasting cheer!”
While surprises are always a great idea, Shreya Das, a young entrepreneur believes nothing compares to the satisfaction that one gets as they take baby steps to empower each other – in times like these. “We all know the job scenario of this pandemic-infested market. To help individuals with their preferred jobs, I came up with an idea simply to help and spread smiles across antsy job seekers. Job for You is an independent platform which will help you to find that perfect professional match!” enthuses Shreya, an entrepreneur and founder, Publpad Marketing & PR Agency. She avers that platform aims to offer insightful posts about jobs (work from home and otherwise) from diverse fields. “We are giving away festive deals and December-special promotions to small and home-run businesses that suffered during this corona period and are still struggling to stay stable in the market.”
