'Growing intolerance among members needs to be checked': MLC Dr. Neelam Gorhe Exclusive

The recently concluded winter session at Nagpur was marked by ruling and opposition members making personal accusations, storming into the well leading to disruptions.

In an exclusive interview, the Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Neelam Gorhe spoke at length on need for members to maintain decorum and devote more time on raising key issues through various devices.

Q: It was quite visible that members made personal allegations instead devoting more time on issues pertaining to the people and regions. Does this trend alarming?

A: The Maharashtra Legislative Council is a forum which we as presiding officers have to operate through certain rules and regulations. One has to be categorical about how they raise the issues. I expect the members should be precise and try to utilise time to their full capacity through which they can summarise and expect proper answers from the government. The members will have to strictly follow the house decorum to have a healthy debate instead of getting personal.

The members of the house are elected members, they get status and privileges, they are leaders in their own areas so they are not accustomed to accept any no for their actions. So with restriction on them there is violent reaction. It is my duty to regulate their interventions.

There are political differences with each other and they are quite vicious which are part of vendetta. Through political differences some of the members want to project their loyalty to their own party. Some times they feel that if they may make noise then the chair may succumb and will have to listen to them.

Q: The ruling party members were seen at the forefront shouting slogans and entering in the well and causing adjournments. Does this something quite strange?

A: This is not new. It has been taking place earlier too. The proceeding are telecast live that gives visibility because it reaches people. The members can assert their strength through their participation. When members speak every government machinery has to take its cognisance. Instead of that the debate at some times become personalised.

I feel pained because the voices of certain members are not heard. There are issues of violence, social justice. There are around 20 devices including calling attention motion, point of procedure, point of information, resolution and debate under various rules through which members can raise the issues.

I sincerely feel that those who are in majority should be more humble and they should have capacity to understand. In last 24 years i have seen many CMs and ministers who will try to give more justice to opposition. However, with political differences and turmoil in last 4 years in the state we are going through a turbulent phase. This is reflected during the proceedings of the house. People do not like the members wasting time in personal accusations which are not proved or they are baseless. They will have to change this.

During the winter session I remember when two members of the treasury bench were challenging the CM in the council as they were forcing him to order an inquiry. I was so surprised and asked them whether they were from opposition. I have never seen like this earlier about treasury bench members shouting slogans it could be because of political necessity. There is a code of conduct that needs to be adhered to. Growing intolerance needs to be checked to avoid unruly scenes in the house.

Nobody can be angry all the time, people will understand best way to pursue issues is through negotiations some consensus through which policies can be formulated and implemented effectively.

Q: What is your take on the raging tension between legislature and judiciary?

A: There should be better understanding, interaction communication so that friction and differences can be resolved amicably. I strongly feel this can be achieved through a forum point formula "Listen, Study, Faith and Patience."