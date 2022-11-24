Neelam Gorhe: Akkalkot & Solapur integral part of Maharashtra, Centre should rap Karnataka for laying claim on cities

Shiv Sena leader Neelam Gorhe | File pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Legislative Council Deputy Chairperson Ms Neelam Gorhe slammed Karnataka Chief Minister Basavraj Bommai for laying claim over Akkalkot and Solapur cities after 40 villages in Jat Taluka of Sangli district.

‘’The Chief Minister of Karnataka has today demanded that Akkalkot, Solapur, villages of Maharashtra, which speak Kannada language, should be included in Karnataka. I condemn his statement. Cities like Akkalkot, Solapur in Maharashtra have been inhabited by Kannada speaking migrants for hundreds of years and have now become an integral part of Maharashtra,’’ she noted.

Karnataka trying to hide its weak side

‘’Karnataka has started making statements in this way to hide its weak side now during the ongoing legal battle. Misleading the public by making such counter-intuitive statements, thus appears to be the working method of the central government,’’ alleged Ms Gore. She demanded that the Centre should snub Karnataka saying that if it does not happen then Maharashtra is capable of giving a befitting reply.

The leader of opposition in the state assembly Mr Ajit Pawar lashed out at Mr Bommai and demanded that he should immediately stop making such statements as they are reprehensible.

‘’Such statements are being made to divert people's attention from inflation and unemployment. Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister should counter Mr Bommai’s statements in strong words. Center should intervene in this immediately,’’ he said. He warned that Maharashtra will never tolerate such statements.

The Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Mr Sanjay Raut warned the Karnataka CM not to look at Maharashtra with crooked eyes. ‘’Although the Maharashtra government is weak and feeble, the Shiv Sena under the leadership of Mr Uddhav Thackeray is capable of tackling every crisis that will be faced by Maharashtra. We are not afraid of jail,’’ he noted.

