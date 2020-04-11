Govt to probe IPS officer's role in facilitating Wadhawan clan’s travel to Mahabaleshwar

Mumbai Amid the raging controversy over the Wadhawan family travelling to a farmhouse in Mahabaleshwar during lockdown, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Friday ordered an inquiry against Principal Secretary Amitabh Gupta for allegedly facilitating the trip.

The inquiry will be conducted by the additional chief secretary Manoj Saunik who has been asked to submit a report within 15 days.

Gupta, an IPS officer in the Home Department, was sent on compulsory leave early morning after Deshmukh spoke to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

The incident has kicked of a political storm with the BJP demanding Deshmukh's resignation while the NCP has slammed the BJP for politicising the Wadhawan travel during lockdown.

Deshmukh told FPJ, ''As per discussion with Chief Minister, Gupta has been sent on compulsory leave with immediate effect while the inquiry is pending against him.''

He further said the Centre has every power to suspend or terminate the services of an IPS officer and informed that offences had been registered against the Wadhawan family members and friends who were part of the entourage. Gupta made a flimsy excuse saying that a ''wrong draft of the letter was sent by his personal assistant.''