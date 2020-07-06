Govt should pay more attention to Mira Bhayandar, says Devendra Fadnavis as cases continue to rise; death toll at 162

The state government should pay more attention to containing the spread of COVID-19 in Mira-Bhayandar, said Devendra Fadnavis, the leader of the opposition in the legislative assembly on Monday. He noted that the twin-city has been witnessing an alarming surge in the number of positive cases as well as recording frightening death toll figures.

Fadnavis was on a visit to the twin-city to take an overall review of the health infrastructure and arrangements made by the local administration to combat the pandemic. The former Chief Minister visited the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC)-run dedicated COVID-19 hospital in Bhayandar and later met municipal commissioner Dr. Vijay Rathod at the civic headquarters.

When asked about the abrupt transfer of the MBMC commissioner within four months, Fadnavis said, “It is unfortunate. This was not the time to transfer municipal commissioners. It could slow down the combat process as it’s obvious that the new chief will need time to grasp the ground situation. However, the new chief is from the medical field himself. ”