Devendra Fadnavis in Thane: We will not overthrow Maha Vikas Aghadi government, it will succumb to internal conflicts within itself

Hitting out at Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut for his criticism of the BJP over the appointment of 12 Maharashtra Legislative Council members, former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said that it is not appropriate to create new fictional stories to divert attention from the COVID-19 situation in the state.

Fadnavis also said BJP will not overthrow the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government and it will succumb to internal conflicts within itself.

Fadnavis, who was on a visit to Thane to take stock of the healthcare facilities there, was speaking to reporters in response to a query raised by them.

"12 crore people of Maharashtra are more important for us than those 12 legislators," Fadnavis said.

Shiv Sena is helming the three party-led MVA government in the state, which has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the country so far.

Raut on Sunday slammed the BJP over the issue of appointment of 12 state Legislative Council members from the governor's quota, saying the delay in their nomination would amount to a violation of the Constitution and suppression of freedom.

In his weekly column 'Rokthok' in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana', Raut said despite the COVID-19 pandemic, "politicking hasn't stopped", be it over the border standoff with China or handling of the coronavirus situation.

The Rajya Sabha member said there were speculations that the appointment of 12 Legislative Council members from the governor's quota may be put on hold and the "new government" (after ousting the Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi) would make its own appointments after October.

Raut alleged that the opposition party does not want MVA-recommended members to be nominated to 12 seats under the governor's quota in the Upper House of Legislature.