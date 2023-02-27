Govt is trying to stall good work initiated by me: Aaditya Thackeray slams Shinde camp & BJP

Aaditya Thackeray | PTI

Mumbai: Former minister and MLA Aaditya Thackeray slammed Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and State Government saying that the government is trying to stall the good work initiated by him in Worli, his constituency. Calling Shinde government 'illegal', he said that it will fall very soon.

Thackeray scion was addressing first rally in his constituency after MVA government fell. The rally was also an answer to Shinde, who had addressed the similar rally few days back.

Talking about the removal of his posters in Worli, Aaditya said, "When I heard this I felt good. Yeh dar achchha hai." Recently Shinde has addressed a rally on same ground. That time video of empty chairs during Shinde speech has gone viral. In reference to that Aditya said, "Look at this. All the chairs are full. The people here are local. They are not from outside."

Aaditya also alleged that Shinde government is compromising Mumbai's positions for their chair.

Aaditya Thackeray spoke on party's contribution to BMC

Regarding road repair contract, Aaditya alleged, "They inflated the cost of contracts. When I raised this scam, they had to cancel the tender. We saved Rs 450 cr of Mumbaikars."

Talking about the contribution of Shiv Sena in BMC, he said that when in 1997, his party came to power, BMC budget was in minus Rs 600 crore. "But now BMC is having Rs 90,000 crore as deposits. This is how we have nurtured BMC over the years," he said.

Reacting to recent development about Election Commission order he said, "They can steal our party name and symbol but can't not steal the love in the heart of people of Mumbai and Maharashtra.

All Maharashtra is standing with us. This is not the battle of Shiv Sena but it's battle to save democracy and constitution. Let's unite and fight with them. Victory will be ours."