Mumbai: Be aggressive in budget Session, tells Uddhav Thackeray to his MLAs

Mumbai: Trying to pump confidence in his party colleagues after losing a battle in the election commission, Uddhav Thackeray has asked his MLAs to be aggressive during the budget session. He said this in a meeting with MLAs and MLCs on Thursday. "Be fearless. SC has given us protection from whip. So be aggressive and raise peoples' issues," said Thackeray in the meeting.

Thackeray camp has 15 MLAs in assembly and 12 MLCs in council. As Shinde won the battle over the party in EC, there was tension for Thackeray camp MLAs regarding whip and possible action of whip. But SC has safeguarded Uddhav's interests and prevented Shinde camp from issuing a whip. Shinde's lawyer has assured SC that his camp won't issue whip to Thackeray MLAs.

On this backdrop, Uddhav asked his MLAs to be fearless. "We are here to raise people's issues. People of Maharashtra are against Shinde- Fadnavis's illegal government. Therefore, it is our duty to give justice to people's issues," said Thackeray.