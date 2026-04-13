'Govt Has Solution For This...': Aaditya Thackeray Mocks Devendra Fadnavis As Mumbai Sees Above Normal 'Feels Like' Temperatures, Thane Hits 48.6°C |

Mumbai: Sena UBT Leader Aaditya Thackeray on Monday mocked the Devendra Fadnavis-led state government after the 'feel-like' temperatures in Mumbai and its surrounding areas reportedly exceeded normal temperatures, with Thane scorching at 48.6°C. The UBT leader alleged that these severe heat-like conditions are due to tree cutting, as excessive concretisation is worsening heat conditions.

Thackeray's statement came after an X user named Rushikesh Agre, who runs the account 'Mumbai Rains,' stated that the feels-like temperature in Mumbai at 2:45 pm today looks like: Borivali at 39.3°C, Santacruz at 40°C, Chembur (42.4°C), Navi Mumbai (44.1°C), and Thane (48.6°C). Reacting to the post, Aaditya Thackeray sarcastically said, "Oh, the Government has a solution for this- Cut more trees and let builders pour more concrete."

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Social media reaction

The post quickly went viral and garnered over 53.3K views on X. Users on social media expressed shock over the reported temperatures in Thane. Some questioned whether the figure was accurate, while others blamed rapid urbanisation and loss of green cover for the rising heat. A few users warned that cities like Mumbai and Thane could become much hotter in the coming years if current trends continue.

One expressed shock and said, "49C for Thane? Is it a typo?"

A user added, "Thane, what the hell?"

Another added, "Thane is perpetually cursed in every sense and form"

"It's super hot. Despite closing all the sliding, it's terrible," a Thane resident said.

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One user mocked and said, "Lovely. Let's take over open spaces & build malls. And push for more 'development'."

"Thane's supposed to have more green cover and yet...," one user noted

Another warned, "Thane and Mumbai will be desert soon..in a decade or two.."

Read Also Mumbai Sizzles In Rare March Heatwave, IMD Explains Sudden Temperature Spike

Meanwhile, last month, to combat the rising temperatures and potential heatwaves, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had officially launched its 'Heat Action Plan.' During a high-level meeting, Additional Commissioner (2) Prashant Rode directed various departments to implement immediate preventive measures and public awareness campaigns.

Speaking about its key initiatives, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) advised installing green nets at major traffic intersections to provide shade for commuters and set up public drinking water stations (panpois) across the city. TMC-run hospitals and health centres have been directed to create dedicated cooling rooms. In addition to this, the civic body is carrying out wide outreach through posters, banners, and social media, with special focus on high-impact areas like Mumbra and Wagle Estate.

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