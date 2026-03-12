Thane Municipal Corporation Launches Comprehensive Heat Action Plan 2026 To Tackle Rising Temperatures

Thane, March 12: To combat the rising temperatures and potential heatwaves, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has officially launched its 'Heat Action Plan.'
During a high-level meeting, Additional Commissioner (2) Prashant Rode directed various departments to implement immediate preventive measures and public awareness campaigns.
Key initiatives of the plan include:
Infrastructure: Installation of green nets at major traffic intersections to provide shade for commuters and setting up public drinking water stations (panpoïs) across the city.
Healthcare readiness for heat-related illnesses
Healthcare Readiness: TMC-run hospitals and health centres, including Kalwa Hospital, have been instructed to set up dedicated Cooling Rooms and maintain a buffer stock of essential medicines for heat-related illnesses.
Public awareness and outreach campaign
Public Awareness: Wide-scale outreach via posters, banners, and social media. Special focus is being placed on high-impact zones like Mumbra and Wagle Estate.
Coordinated response with multiple stakeholders
Collaborative Effort: The administration is coordinating with transport unions, educational institutions, and NGOs through video conferencing to ensure a unified response.
Citizens are urged to follow official health advisories and provide water for birds and animals during this period.
