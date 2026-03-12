Thane Municipal Corporation Announces 90 Per Cent Waiver On Residential Property Tax Penalties Until March 25

Thane Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar announces a 90% waiver on residential property tax penalties under TMC’s limited-time amnesty scheme | X - @TMCaTweetAway

Thane, March 12: In a significant move to provide financial relief to citizens, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has launched a limited-time amnesty scheme offering a 90% discount on penalties (interest/fines) accrued on residential property tax arrears.

Mayor Sharmila Pimpolkar officially announced the scheme during a press conference held at the TMC headquarters, joined by Group Leader Pawan Kadam and Deputy Commissioner G.G. Godepure.

The initiative follows discussions with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Rao, aiming to encourage tax compliance among residents.

Key highlights of the amnesty scheme

Eligibility: Exclusive to residential property taxpayers.

Validity: The scheme is active from March 12, 2026, to March 25, 2026.

Requirement: To avail of the 90% waiver, taxpayers must clear their total outstanding dues, current year’s tax, and 10% of the accrued penalty within the specified window.

Seamless payment options

The TMC has facilitated multiple channels for convenience:

Ward Offices: Open 10:30 AM – 5:00 PM (weekdays) and 10:30 AM – 4:00 PM (weekends/holidays).

Digital Portals: Online payments via www.thanecity.gov.in, UPI apps (Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm), and a dedicated WhatsApp Chatbot (+91 2225331590).

Mayor Pimpolkar urged all "Thanekars" to capitalise on this opportunity to settle their dues and contribute to the city's development.

