Thane Weather Alert: Temperatures Cross 40°C As Heatwave Intensifies; Experts Link Surge To Deforestation And Urbanisation

Thane, March 13: Residents of Thane are grappling with a severe heatwave as temperatures have consistently breached the 40°C mark over the past few days. Data reveals a worrying trend, with 39°C recorded on March 5 and a peak of 41°C on March 10, leaving citizens distressed and prompting urgent warnings from environmental experts.

Environmentalists attribute this rapid rise to several critical factors.

Deforestation: Large-scale tree felling for government infrastructure projects over the last two years has significantly reduced the city's green cover.

Urbanization: The proliferation of cement-concrete roads has created a "heat island" effect, where heat is retained long after sunset, making evenings equally oppressive.

Pollution & Airflow: Increased vehicular emissions and stagnant air currents have trapped pollutants near the surface, further intensifying the atmospheric heat.

Experts warn of deteriorating microclimate

Despite proximity to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park, the microclimate in Thane is deteriorating. Activists like Nishant Bangera emphasize that while authorities claim to replant trees, the survival rate of these saplings remains questionable.

Experts advocate for an immediate halt to unnecessary tree cutting and stricter dust control at construction sites to mitigate the crisis.

