Govind Pansare killing: Bombay HC raps Maha govt for lax attitude toward plea to nix accused's bail

Bombay High Court pulled up Maharashtra government on Tuesday over its lax approach toward hearing of its 2018 appeal opposing bail granted to Virendrasinh Tawade. He is an accused in case pertaining to death of activist, CPI leader Govind Pansare.

According to reports, a single-judge bench of Justice Sarang B Kotwal on October 11 expressed displeasure after an attorney appearing for the government sought an adjournment in the plea.

An Indian Express report quoted Justice Kotwal saying that there should be an urgency from prosecution's end. Giving a 'last chance' the bench allowing the adjournment posted case for hearing on November 22.

Govind Pansare murder, Tawade's arrest

Pansare was shot on February 16, 2015 near his residence in Kolhapur and four days later, he succumbed to his injuries.

Tawade was arrested by Special Investigation Team (SIT) comprising Maharashtra's Crime Investigation Department (CID) for Pansare's murder on the ground that he's the prime accused.

Tawade gets bail

Tawade, who is also an accused in 2013 murder case of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar, was in 2018 granted bail by the Kolhapur sessions court stating that trial is yet to begin.

The state government, aggrieved by the same, had filed a plea in Bombay HC seeking cancellation of baill.

Earlier in August, the HC transferred the investigation in murder case from SIT to Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).