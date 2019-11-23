Govind Pansare family wants probing officer changed

Mumbai: Expressing their displeasure over the investigations carried on till date in the murder case of Comrade Govind Pansare, his family moved an application before the Bombay High Court on Friday, urging it to change the investigating officer in the case.

The family of the slain rationalist filed this plea before a bench of Justices Satyaranjan Dharmadhikari and Riyaz Chagla. The bench is presently monitoring the probe in the killings of Pansare and rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

Having perused the plea, the bench cautioned the family that such an application would only scuttle the probe. “We think that the family members should realise the negative impact this application will have over the entire case itself.

We believe that this plea will only scuttle the investigation. Nothing should rebound on the applicant,” remarked Justice Dharmadhikari. In its plea, the family has highlighted how Pansare was shot down on February 16, 2015, near his house.