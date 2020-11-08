Governor will clear 12 names for state council soon: Sanjay Raut

A day after the Maha Vikas Aghadi government submitted 12 names to Governor BS Koshyari for nomination to the state Council under his quota, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the former will clear the names soon and will not bring politics in it. He said that the love and cordial relations between Shiv Sena and Koshyari are known to all.

"The governor will not create any political controversy. Everything will go smoothly,’’ said Raut.

Raut strongly defended the party’s decision to nominate actress Urmila Matondkar. ‘’Maharashtra will benefit if an outspoken person like Urmila Matondkar, an actress who is aware of the issues of the country and Maharashtra, goes to the state Council,’’ he opined.

Raut was reacting to a buzz that the governor may reject or take time to decide on the matter especially in the backdrop of war of words with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackray on the issue of reopening of the temples in the state.

Apart from Matondkar, Shiv Sena’s list includes Nitin Bangude Patil, Vijay Karanjkar and Chandrakant Raghuvanshi. Another ally of the MVA the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has recommended Eknath Khadse, Raju Shetty, Yashpal Bhinge, singer Anand Shinde while Congress list comprises Sachin Sawant, Rajani Patil, Muzaffar Husain and Anirudhha Vankar.

Constitution expert Dr Ulshas Bapat referred to the Article 163 which clearly says that ‘’There shall be a Council of Ministers with the chief Minister at the head to aid and advise the governor in the exercise of his functions.’’ He added that it is binding on the governor to accept the chief minister-led Cabinet’s advice. He however, noted that there is no time limit which has been fixed for the governor to clear 12 names recommended by the state government.

He said the government has two options: approaching the President of India or Supreme Court if the governor delays or rejects the Cabinet recommendation.