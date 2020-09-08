Governor calls for making education student-centric

At a time when the state government is yet to take a final decision on how to conduct the final year examinations, Governor of Maharashtra and Goa Bhagat Singh Koshyari, on Monday, called for making education ‘student-centric’ while giving practical shape to the National Education Policy. “Education should be student-centric and not teacher-centric,” he said.

The governor said, while it is important to make education employment-oriented, it is all the more necessary to make it man-making to shape the character of students. He stressed that macromanagement through small committees needs to be done to translate the benefits of the National Education Policy at the ground level and called for laying emphasis on morals and values while implementing the policy.

The Raj Bhavan release said Governor Koshyari made these observations during his intervention in the Interactive Session of Governors at the Conference of Governors hosted by the President of India Ram Nath Kovind through video conference today.

Koshyari’s suggestion comes days after the state Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, chairing a maiden meeting on the implementation of New Education Policy in the state, indicated that the government does not want to take decisions in haste, but only after proper analysis. “The academic year always starts from June. However, considering the current scenario, discussions should be held with the central government to see whether the academic year can be started from January,” Thackeray said.

Further, Thackeray said some necessary and mandatory changes will have to be accepted. However, we will have to consider the changes that cannot be accepted or those with impediments. “It will be appropriate to set up a group of experts, researchers and scholars representing all departments to study the policy,” said Thackeray.